Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH-5 to remain closed at Chakki Mor for 2 hours on Monday night

Solan, September 11
The Chakki Mor area of Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway no. 5 would remain closed for vehicular traffic from 11 pm to 1 am tonight, according to Solan police.
Since the area was prone to landslides at Chakki Mor, its repair and restoration would be undertaken to ensure smooth movement of the traffic in the day.
The police have advised the motorists to avoid undue journeys to avoid inconvenience.
They could, however, use the arterial roads through Kumarhatti-Nahan as well as Dharampur-Jangeshu as well as Kumarhatti-Bhojnagar.
