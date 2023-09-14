Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH-5 to remain closed during night on Thursday, Friday

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 14

In a bid to facilitate repair and restoration of Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway 5 at Chakki Mor, the District Magistrate on Thursday ordered closure of the highway from 11 pm to 3 am tonight as well as on September 15.

The officials of National Highways Authority of India have sought permission for closing the road for five hours on two days to complete repair work as huge mounds of debris and boulders were continually sliding down from the hill at Chakki Mor.

Though the restoration work was underway since last fortnight, a 210 metre hill was eroding and more time was required for its proper restoration.

Movement of vehicles in the day acts as an impediment for completing the work speedily. The motorists have been advised by the district police touse arterial roads, including Parwanoo-Jangeshu,Kumarhatti-Bhojnagar-Kamli, Kumarhatti-Nahan-Kala Amb, while bypassing the NH5.

The NHAI has instructed the contractor maintaining the highway to lay bituminous layer on at least two lanes by October 15. This would be done after the sliding debris is contained from the hill side of the four-lane highway.

