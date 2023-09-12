Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH-5 to remain closed for 4 hours on Tuesday night

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 12

The National Highways Authority of India has decided to close the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 for undertaking repair at Chakki Mor from 11 pm to 3 am tonight.

Motorists have been advised to use arterial roads like Parwanoo-Jangeshu, Kamli- Bhojnagar-Kumarhatti and Nahan-Kumarhatti to avoid inconvenience.

The Solan police have advised the people not to undertake undue journey on this highway in view of the repair work to rectify the sliding zone which has developed at Chakki Mor.

With the weather remaining dry, the repair work has been stepped up on this highway.

