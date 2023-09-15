Parwanoo NH shut at night for 2 days

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 14

To facilitate repair and restoration of the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the NH-5 at Chakki Mor, the District Magistrate today ordered closure of the highway from 11 pm to 3 am tonight and on September 15.

The officials of the NHAI have sought permission for closing the road for five hours for two days to complete the repair work as huge mounds of debris and boulders were sliding down from the hill at Chakki Mor.

The movement of vehicles in the day acts as an impediment for undertaking the work speedily. The motorists have been advised by the district police to use arterial Parwanoo-Jangeshu, Kumarhatti-Bhojnagar-Kamli and Kumarhatti-Nahan-Kala Amb roads while bypassing the NH5.

#Parwanoo #Solan