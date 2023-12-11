Passengers being overcharged at rly station canteen

Una, December 10
The catering vend at the Una railway station has been over-charging the passengers for bottled water and food items. Ram Kumar, a resident of Basal village, complained that the salesmen would enter into altercations if passengers complained to them regarding excessive prices against those mentioned in the rate list.
The Food Safety Licence put up at the stall has been issued to one Shivangi Gupta. When questioned, the salesman admitted that while the rate fixed by the Railways for a cup of tea was Rs 5, they were charging Rs 10 as they were serving “special” tea and the bottled water, which is priced at Rs 15, was being sold at Rs 20. The catering vend does not serve Janta meals priced at Rs 15 by the Railways.
Station Master Rohit Kumar Jha said he would take up the matter with the Commercial Department officers.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 Indians dead in car crash in Australia; elderly driver charged
Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...
Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees
Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...
Supreme Court verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation
Focus likely on J&K bifurcation into 2 UTs, Assembly poll