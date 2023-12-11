Passengers being overcharged at rly station canteen

Tribune News Service

Una, December 10

The catering vend at the Una railway station has been over-charging the passengers for bottled water and food items. Ram Kumar, a resident of Basal village, complained that the salesmen would enter into altercations if passengers complained to them regarding excessive prices against those mentioned in the rate list.

The Food Safety Licence put up at the stall has been issued to one Shivangi Gupta. When questioned, the salesman admitted that while the rate fixed by the Railways for a cup of tea was Rs 5, they were charging Rs 10 as they were serving “special” tea and the bottled water, which is priced at Rs 15, was being sold at Rs 20. The catering vend does not serve Janta meals priced at Rs 15 by the Railways.

Station Master Rohit Kumar Jha said he would take up the matter with the Commercial Department officers.

