Passengers rue lack of toilet in Vistadome train coach

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, December 19

Aimed primarily at enriching travel experience, the Vistadome coach in the Mail Express train which runs between the Kalka-Shimla route does not have a toilet facility inside the coach as a result passengers have to wait to use toilets installed in other coaches of the train.

The train coach with glass windows and glass rooftops provides a panoramic view of the vast vistas of nature’s beauty on the historic Kalka-Shimla railway line in the state.

A family from a southern state that travelled in the coach rued, “Although it provides a majestic view of Himachal, but we had to wait for the train to halt at different stoppages or stations to use toilet. It is one of the very basic amenities that railways should have provided at least in a special coach which is meant to provide enriching experience to the passengers.”

Another group of travellers said, “Six hours is a long travel and although we were enjoying nature, but the absence of a toilet somewhat played a spoilsport.”

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Ambala Division, Naveen Kumar, said, “If passengers are facing problems, then we can discontinue to the Vistadome coach from the train. The design of the train is pre-approved and we cannot make alterations from our side as there are safety and other concerns associated with it. We can ask the Kalka workshop and try to know if it is feasible to introduce the facility.”

