Passport police verification in 1.67 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 19

The Himachal Police have emerged the first among states in police verification reports (PVR) for passport issuance with an average time of 1.67 days.

“From 70 days in 2016, we have brought down the time for PVR to 1.67 days. It is also our commitment to guarantee better citizen services”, a spokesperson of the police department said here today.

During the financial year ending March 31, 2022, the police have been able to issue 41,542 PVRs in an average 1.67 days, securing the first place among states, he added.

Passport is the basic identity document and essential for any foreign travel. Millions of Indians apply for passports every year to be able to travel abroad and PVRs are the basis for the issue of passports by the Regional Passport Office.