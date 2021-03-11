Pathak AAP state co-incharge

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 4

AAP has appointed Sandeep Pathak as the co-incharge of party affairs in Himachal. Pathak is a Rajya Sabha MP and is said to have played a major role in the party’s win in Punjab.

AAP workers are seeing Pathak’s appointment, who was an IIT professor, as a good decision following the arrest of Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. “The BJP has got so scared of the growing popularity of AAP in Himachal that it is framing our leaders in fake cases,” said spokesperson Kalyan Bhandari.