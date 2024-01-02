Pathania confers degrees on nursing course passouts

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, January 1

“The doctors are revered as divine, while nursing sisters embody the essence of goddesses, engaged in the noble pursuit of healing”. This was stated by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania while presiding over the 11th annual convocation ceremony at Swami Shri Rajeshwaranand Bharti Nursing Training Institute at Kakira in Chamba district today.

Pathania stressed the vital role nurses play in healthcare. He wished a bright future for the nursing students.

The Speaker conferred degrees on girl students who completed nursing training in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course, session 2020-23.

Pathania said better health facilities were being made available to the people through Swami Shri Hari Giri Charitable Trust. Besides, the trust was also imparting training in ANM, GNM and BSc nursing courses through its Swami Shri Rajeshwaranand Bharti Nursing Training Institute, he added.

A cultural programme was presented by the students of the institute for which the Speaker announced a grant of Rs 26,100 to the participants. An oath of allegiance was administered to the nursing students who had completed their training.

