Pathania: Ensure Nurpur MCH equipment is brought back

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 15

Former minister Rakesh Pathania has resented the decision of the Health Department to shift equipment worth Rs 3.50 crore from the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), Nurpur, to the MCH, Una.

Pathania, while addressing mediapersons here today, urged CM Sukhvinder Sukhu to intervene and order the immediate return of the equipment to the MCH, Nurpur. If it was not done, he would lead an agitation of local residents against the government, he added.

He said he was instrumental in getting the MCH sanctioned for Nurpur. Former Union Health Minister JP Nadda had laid its foundation stone in September 2017, a few months before the Assembly elections, but the then Virbhadra Singh government could not provide land for the project.

He said, “As a minister and Nurpur MLA, I had inaugurated the MCH building on October 8 last year.” He claimed that the equipment cost was included in the overall construction cost of the MCH building when the tender was awarded to the BSNL. However, the shifting of the equipment had put a question mark on the functioning of the MCH, Nurpur.

Pathania alleged that the state government had sabotaged the common interests of the people of Nurpur, Jawali, Fatehpur and Indora Assembly constituencies in Kangra and the neighbouring Bhattiyat Assembly constituency of Chamba district by shifting equipment.