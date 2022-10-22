Pathania files papers from Fatehpur

NURPUR, OCTOBER 21
Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania today filed his nomination papers on BJP ticket from the Fatehpur Assembly constituency.
Pathania was brought in a procession with BJP workers raising slogans in his support at Fatehpur. He was accompanied by former BJP candidate Baldev Thakur, state president of BJP’s OBC cell OP Chowdhary and state BJP yuva morcha’s vice president Pankaj Happy.
Pathania has been shifted from Nurpur to Fatehpur Assembly constituency by the party high command.
Talking to mediapersons after filing his nomination papers, Pathania said that the BJP would win both Nurpur and Fatehpur seats and form the next government.
