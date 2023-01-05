Kuldeep Singh Pathania worked for farmers’ legal rights

Dharamsala, January 4
Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Congress MLA from the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency in Chamba district, is all set to be elected Speaker of the 14th Himachal Vidhan Sabha tomorrow. He filed his nomination papers today.
Kuldeep Pathania, son of Baldev Singh Pathania, was born at Chhalara village in Chamba on September 17, 1957. He did B.Sc from the HPU, Shimla, and LLB from Lucknow University.
About him
- Pathania had been a member of the HPCC and Chairman of the state Pollution Control Board
- He organised farmers and labourers of Bhattiyat and made them aware of their legal rights
Pathania had also been the president of the Block Youth Congress; senior vice-president of the Chamba Congress Committee and a member of the HPCC.
He was elected to the state Legislative Assembly for the first time on Congress ticket in 1985. He won the 1993 and 2003 elections as an Independent Candidate.
He remained Chairman of the Committees on Public Undertakings and the Committee on Subordinate Legislations, besides a member of the Estimates, Public Accounts Committee. He was also the Chairman of the State Finance Commission.
Pathania was elected MLA for the fourth time in 2007 but he lost elections in 2012. During the Virbhadra Singh government from 2012 to 2017, he was the Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board.
He was elected MLA for the fifth time in the last Assembly elections. He had always taken active part in debates and discussions on important legislations in the House.
