HPCC general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania's show of strength in Shahpur

Dharamsala, October 4
HPCC general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania today organized a show of strength in Shahpur. Pathania organized a gathering of over 100 workers in Shahpur who passed a resolution and urged the party high command to give ticket to him from Shahpur.
Pathania said that the meeting was organized by the workers. The Congress workers have passed a resolution that the leader who has been working in the constituency for the past five years should be considered for party ticket. It was just a sentiment of the party workers.
Pathania said he has been raising the issue of people in Shahpur for five years. The BJP was seeking votes in the name of changing traditions whereas the Congress was asking the voters to vote in the name of development carried out in the area during the stint of Congress governments under the former CM Virbhadra Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...