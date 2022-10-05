HPCC general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania's show of strength in Shahpur

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, October 4

HPCC general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania today organized a show of strength in Shahpur. Pathania organized a gathering of over 100 workers in Shahpur who passed a resolution and urged the party high command to give ticket to him from Shahpur.

Pathania said that the meeting was organized by the workers. The Congress workers have passed a resolution that the leader who has been working in the constituency for the past five years should be considered for party ticket. It was just a sentiment of the party workers.

Pathania said he has been raising the issue of people in Shahpur for five years. The BJP was seeking votes in the name of changing traditions whereas the Congress was asking the voters to vote in the name of development carried out in the area during the stint of Congress governments under the former CM Virbhadra Singh.

