Pathankot-Jogindernagar train service yet to be restored

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 11

Resentment prevails among residents of Kangra valley following failures of Railways authorities in restoring train service on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar stretch. The train service on the track was suspended after flashfloods in July.

Discontinued after flashfloods After the collapse of the Chakki river railway bridge in August 2022, the train service was operational only between Nurpur and Paprola.

After flashfloods this year, the railway track was washed away at many points. Since then, there has been no train facility for Palampur from Nurpur.

Despite repeated requests from different bodies, including social organisations and political parties, the Railways has not yet restored the five trains on this line. However, the Railways authorities have started the train service on the Shimla–Kalka. The service on this track was also suspended after the recent flashfloods. The Kangra valley rail line is considered a lifeline as hundreds of passengers travel on this route daily.

Before August 2022 ( before the collapse of the Chakki bridge), seven trains were running on this route daily, covering 33 stations passing through important places like Nurpur, Jwali, Jwalamukhi Road, Kangra, Nagrota Bagwan, Chamunda, Palampur, Baijnath and Jogindernagar, which are also some of the major tourist attraction centres of the state.

Narrow railway line in Kangra plays a significant role in the economy of the region. The British had laid down the railway line in the valley in 1932, linking all important and religious towns of Kangra and some parts of Mandi.

