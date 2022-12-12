Pathankot-Mandi four-laning a challenge for Sukhu govt

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, December 11

The speedy implementation of the Rs 11,000 crore Pathankot-Mandi four-lane project will be one of the major challenges before the new government headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

One of the biggest projects funded by the Centre has been hanging fire for the past three years because of the slow pace of land acquisition.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had already expressed its displeasure with the previous BJP government as in its five-year tenure, it could not acquire even 20 per cent of the land for the project. The project cost has already gone up by 30 per cent. It is also feared that if the government fails to provide land to the NHAI, the project could be listed in the medium-priority list.

It’s one of the strategic road projects of the Centre that links Pathankot with Leh-Ladakh and other forward areas. Considering the defence requirements, the Centre wants to complete it early. The distance between Pathankot and Mandi would be reduced from 219 km to 171 km when the four-laning is completed.

The adjoining states have made special cells for acquiring land for the Centrally funded projects. However, the state lags behind. Most key projects such as the widening of Kiratpur-Manali, Kalka-Shimla, Pathankot-Mandi and Kangra-Shimla roads are either hanging fire or behind schedule.

The foundation stone of this project was laid by the Union Transport and Surface Minister in 2016. However, except for Phase 1 between Chakki and 32 miles, the NHAI has failed to take up its construction in the remaining phases as the land acquisition process is yet to be completed.

Though the NHAI officials have held various meetings with the previous government in this regard, no headway has been made so far. As per the original plan, the land acquisition was to be completed before December 2018. However, not even 20 per cent land has been acquired so far.

“As soon as the land is handed over to the NHAI for the remaining phases, the global tendering process will start. As the land acquisition is a state subject, the HP Government should cooperate with the NHAI for the speedy completion of the road work,” said a senior NHAI official.

He said the NHAI had already completed the tendering process even for the second phase, but it was yet to get the environment and forest clearances. “The alignment of the road between Pathankot and Joginder Nagar has completely changed and land is needed for the construction of eight bypasses, three tunnels, three railway overbridges and three flyovers,” he added.