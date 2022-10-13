Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Pathankot-Mandi National Highway in bad shape
The Pathankot-Mandi National Highway is in a poor condition at Purani Mandi. It has become a cause for concern as commuters get stuck in traffic jams frequently on this stretch, especially during rainfall. The authorities concerned should repair the stretch at the earliest. — Sanjay, Mandi
No canteen facility at IGMC
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, lacks canteen facility on its premises. Patients and their attendants visiting the hospital have to face inconvenience as they have go outside the college premises to eat. The hospital administration should ensure the facility at the earliest. — Rhythm, Rohru
Roads not restored
Most of the roads in Kupvi region of Shimla district are yet to be restored to traffic. These roads have been lying shut for past two weeks due to landslides after recent downpour. The PWD needs to accelerate the restoration work in order to provide relief to area residents. — Ranjana, Kupvi
