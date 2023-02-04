Patient airlifted to Kullu from Lahaul-Spiti

Our Correspondent

Mandi, February 3

A critically ill woman was today airlifted to Kullu from the snowbound Miyar valley of Lahaul-Spiti district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sumit Khimta said that Padma Dechin was undergoing treatment at Tingret Primary Health Centre, where her condition started deteriorating. The patient hails from Chhaling village of Tingret gram panchayat of Miyar valley under Udaipur subdivision.

“The 20-km road stretch from Tingret to Udaipur has been covered under a thick blanket of snow after the heavy snowfall in the Miyar valley recently. So, it was not possible to transport the patient from Tingret to Kullu via road,” the DC said. He said the matter was brought to the notice of local MLA Ravi Thakur who requested CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to provide chopper to airlift her to Kullu. The CM provided the chopper as soon as the matter was brought to his notice, the DC added.

