Patients suffering due to faulty CT scan, MRI machines at IGMC-Shimla, says ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 10

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the repeated breakdown of MRI and CT scan machines at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital was causing a lot of inconvenience to patients. “There are complaints about the breakdown of CT scan and mammography machines. Due to this, people are force to visit the hospital repeatedly, resulting in the loss of both time and money. Further, due to the delay in investigation, people are not getting treatment on time,” he said.

He further said that people across the state were facing inconvenience in getting all medical services. “People have to wait for a long time even for small tests. Because of this, people are not getting timely treatment,” he said, adding that the government should make such arrangements that patients do not have to visit the hospital time and again for general check-ups.

Thakur further said that the number of patients of scrub typhus and jaundice was increasing in the state. “The government should make arrangements to deal with scrub typhus and jaundice, along with the preventive measures,” he said.

