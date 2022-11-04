Patra: Himachal a holiday destination for Cong

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 3

The BJP will again form government in the state with a thumping majority, said party national spokesperson Sambit Patra here today.

Patra, while addressing mediapersons, said, “Himachal is a holiday destination for the Congress but a development destination for the BJP. Congress leaders come to the state for property dealing and maintenance while Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Himachal his second home.”

He said that Rahul Gandhi was on the ‘Bharat-Jodo Yatra’, which was not passing through poll-bound Himachal and Gujarat. He asked Congress leaders the reason for Rahul Gandhi not campaigning in Himachal.

Patra said that when the Congress had no guarantee of its own performance, how could one believe in its guarantees? “There is no guarantee that the Congress will be able to contest the next elections as a national party,” he added.

He said, “The Congress is giving false guarantees while the BJP will release its vision document shortly. The document will contain details of works that the BJP government will undertake in next five years.”