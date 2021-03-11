Pawan Kajal removed as Himachal Congress working chief, Chander Kumar appointed in his place

New Delhi, August 16
The Congress on Tuesday removed Pawan Kajal as Himachal unit working chief and appointed Chander Kumar in his place.
Party chief Sonia Gandhi issued the order late on Tuesday.
