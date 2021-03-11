Pay anomalies: Himachal Power staff to protest on June 1

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MAY 29

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) Employees Union has announced to hold demonstrations on June 1 at the board headquarters at Shimla and in front of circle and divisional offices across the state to protest against the delay in removing pay anomalies of the board employees and implementation of the revised pension.

Kuldeep Kharwara, state president of the union, in a press release here today said the union had decided to hold this protest demonstration against the management of the HPSEBL and a notice in this connection had already been served to it. He said the board management was delaying since long the revision of the enhanced grade pay band from October 2012 and implementation of the revised pension for retired employees.

He criticized the board management for reducing pay scale in class IV and III employees who were already working under stress due to lack of staff in the board. The board had not enhanced the pay scales of the contract employees on the pattern of state employees.