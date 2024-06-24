Pay up in one month, Shimla MC tells rent defaulters

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 23

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has asked shopkeepers, who are occupying its properties but have not deposited the rent, to pay up within one month.

There are around 1,300 properties of the Municipal Corporation, which have been rented out.

With several shopkeepers defaulting on rent payment, the corporation is preparing a list of defaulters after which action will be initiated.

Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri said the defaulters had been given one month to deposit the rent, failing which their electricity and water connections will be disconnected, besides termination of the lease agreement.

