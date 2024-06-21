Peace panel holds meeting in Nahan

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 20

A meeting of the peace committee was held today at the conference hall of the Nahan Police Lines under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta and Superintendent of Police Raman Kumar Meena. The meeting saw participation from representatives of all communities residing in Nahan.

The primary objective of the meeting was to ensure the maintenance of peace and order in the town. The gathering aimed to promote messages of mutual brotherhood among the city’s residents and emphasised the importance of upholding law and order.

The DC highlighted Nahan’s historical significance and its reputation for communal harmony. He appealed to people of the town to continue fostering mutual brotherhood.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Magistrate L.R. Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Rolta, Nahan SDM Salim Azam, DSP (Headquarters) Ramakant Thakur, as well as representatives from the trade association and various communities.

