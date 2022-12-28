Pedestrian crushed by oil tanker

Solan, December 27
A migrant from Uttar Pradesh was crushed by an oil tanker while he was standing on the road at Badripur Chowk at Paonta Sahib this morning.
The oil tanker which was coming from Taruwala towards Badripur Chownk in high speed hit a pedestrian following which he fell on the road and was crushed under the front wheel of the right side. He was killed on the spot.
Paonta Sahib DSP Ramakant Thakur said the deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar Patel, a resident of Balia in Uttar Pradesh.
The driver of oil tanker (HP 17 C 3459) has been identified as Anil Kumar (30). He is a resident of Kamrau in Shillai sub division. Further probe was underway after registration of a case under section 279 and 304-A of the IPC.
