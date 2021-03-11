Shimla's Peeyush Sharma excels in para table tennis championship

Shimla, May 3
Peeyush Sharma, a wheelchair table tennis (TT) player from Shimla, bagged the bronze medal in the National Para Table Tennis Championship held in Indore in Madhya Pradesh from April 27 to 30. He is the only international wheelchair TT player who represents Himachal Pradesh.
Peeyush won bronze at the national championship for the second time consecutively. He hails from Shimla and did his schooling from St Edward’s, B.Tech from NIT-Hamirpur and PG fellowship from Plaksha University. Currently, he is working with an American company in Bangalore. He has represented Himachal in several national and international sports events in the past.
