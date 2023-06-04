Pending results to be declared soon: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 3

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said efforts were being made to declare the pending results of the examinations conducted by the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, at the earliest.

In a statement, Sukhu said the results of the exams, which were not under the scanner of the Vigilance authorities, would be declared soon. “The record of the examinations was being transferred from the HPSSC to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Shimla,” he said.

22 clear exam for electrician’s post The HPPSC has declared the result of an exam conducted by the now disbanded Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, for appointing electricians (M&T) on October 31, 2022

A govt spokesperson said 22 candidates had been selected on contractual basis. The result is available on website www.hppsc.gov.in/hppsc

He said the government was committed to ensuring transparency in the functioning of the government and its institutions. “The government was taking decisions keeping in mind the interests of the youth and will not tolerate jeopardising the future of meritorious and deserving students,” he said.

He reiterated that the government was conducting the recruitment process in a transparent manner, unlike the previous BJP government, where examination paper leaks were observed at the HPSSC, and no action was taken against those involved in the scam.