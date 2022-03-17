Pennsylvania varsity, HPU tie up

A draft agreement has been signed between Himachal Pradesh University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), USA, for long-term collaboration, which includes student, staff and faculty exchange, joint academic programmes, dual degree and other research areas. Professor Prashanth N Bhardwaj, Interim Dean, Director, School of International Management Eberly College of Business, IUP, visited the HPU to finalise the agreement which will help both institutions to grow. HPU Vice-Chancellor Sikander Kumar welcomed the guests.

HPU Prof gets Indian design patent

Dr Ranbir Singh, assistant professor, Himachal Pradesh University College of Business Studies, Shimla, published a design patent (Patent Design No. 350712-001) on interdisciplinary invention titled "Employee Behaviour Tracking Chair" in Intellectual Property of India, Office of the Controller General of Patents, Design and Trade Marks, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. This design patent is the outcome of collaboration with other researchers of Indian universities of diverse spheres. Dr Ranbir Singh has published more than 30 research articles in various journals of repute and attended more than 50 seminars/FDPs/STCs and conferences. He has also published four books in the field of business management. He is also an editor and reviewer of various international journals of repute.

Elections of ABVP college unit

Sushil Sharma and Sameer Thakur have been elected president and secretary of the ABVP's Government College, Kotshera unit. Congratulating the new office-bearers, ABVP's Kamlesh Thakur, secretary of the HPU unit, said the ABVP had become the students' first choice as an organisation that works in education and social sectors with the 'nation-first' approach.