Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists

Palampur, April 16

The peony flower, known for its vibrant blooms, has long been cultivated in various parts of the globe, primarily for its ornamental value.

However, its commercial cultivation in India has remained largely unexplored until recent trials conducted at the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT)’s floriculture farm here.

Led by a team of researchers, the peony trials have been initiated at the CSIR-IHB, which is situated in Palampur. The trials have shown promising results, igniting hopes for the cultivation of this lucrative crop among farmers.

Income avenue for farmers The initial trials have surpassed our expectations. Peonies have shown excellent adaptability to the local environment, demonstrating robust growth and flowering. With growing global demand for these flowers, their successful cultivation could open up new avenues of income for farmers. — Dr Bhavya Bhargava, lead researcher of peony trials

Favourable climate and soil conditions of the region, coupled with meticulous research and development efforts, have led to remarkable outcomes for this high-value crop in the Indian Himalayan region.

Dr Bhavya Bhargava, the lead researcher overseeing the peony trials, expressed his views over the results. “The initial trials have surpassed our expectations. Peonies have shown excellent adaptability to the local environment, demonstrating robust growth and flowering,” he stated. With growing global demand for peony flowers, the successful cultivation of peonies in India could open up new avenues of income for farmers.

Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav, director of the institute, said the success of the peony trials at the CSIR-IHBT not only highlighted the institute’s commitment to pioneering research but also underscored the importance of exploring novel crops that aligned with India’s agricultural and economic goals.

As the trials progress and more data is collected, researchers remain optimistic about the scalability of peony cultivation. In the coming years, the sight of peony fields blooming across the picturesque landscapes of the Himalayas may become a familiar sight, offering new hope and opportunities to farmers and agricultural enthusiasts alike.

