People have chosen my family with their precious votes, Vikramaditya Singh tells Kangana Ranaut

Was addressing a rally in Kullu

Vikramaditya Singh at Banjar in Kullu. PTI

Vikramaditya Singh at Banjar in Kullu. PTI



PTI

Shimla, May 19

People have chosen my family by giving their precious votes, Congress's Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh said on Sunday as he came down heavily on his BJP rival Kangana Ranaut for accusing his family of "sticking" to the chair for long.

Addressing a rally in Kullu, Vikramaditya, son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh said, "The chair of the chief minister was given to his family by 70 lakh people of Himachal Pradesh who expressed their faith in his father."

"By making such remarks, she (Ranaut) is insulting the people of Himachal," Singh said, adding that only 10 days are left for the Bollywood actor to pack up and return to Mumbai.

Taking a dig at her Congress rival, Ranaut had on Friday said his family had been sticking to power for long.

"Tikkaji (Singh) is the face of the dynastic politics of the Congress, whereas the BJP is a party of commoners where a tea seller (Modi) becomes the prime minister and the son of a mason (Thakur) becomes a chief minister, she had said.

During Sunday's rally, Singh said that Ranaut tried to belittle the contribution of the country's former prime ministers including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the state's former chief ministers with her remark about India getting Independence in 2014 only after Narendra Modi was voted to power.

Singh said Ranaut had no political vision apart from praising the current prime minister.

Earlier, speaking to reporters after a public meeting in Manali, Singh said a drop has been noticed in the inflow of tourists to Kullu district after the summers and if elected, he will focus on promoting eco-tourism in the area.

Therefore, a plan has been developed to promote eco-tourism in the area in order to maintain tourist footfall throughout the year, the state minister added. 

