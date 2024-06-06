People have rejected politics of horse-trading, says Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here yesterday hit out at the BJP after the Congress won four out of six Legislative Assembly bypoll. He said that the people of the state had rejected the politics of horse-trading and the BJP’s Operation Lotus failed in Himachal Pradesh because of the people’s power.

A grand celebration was organised at Oakover, Chief Minister’s residence, following victory in four byelections.

The Chief Minister said that the credit for the victory goes to the hard work of the party workers. Sukhu, while addressing mediapersons, said that BJP leaders were repeatedly claiming that their party would form government in Himachal on June 4, but now they should be asked how they would form government in the state now?

“With the blessings of the voters of the state and the God, the total seats of the Congress in the state has increased from 34 to 38,” he added. The CM said the Congress would perform well and win the three byelections. He appealed to the party workers to be ready to face the challenge of the BJP strongly.

About losing all four Lok Sabha seats, Sukhu said that the parliamentary elections and the Legislative Assembly byelections were contested on different issues. “Still the Congress gave a tough fight to the BJP and the vote margin of the party increased by 14 per cent to 41.67 per cent as compared to 2019 when it had received 27.53 per cent votes. The BJP had received 69.71 per cent votes in 2019, which came down to 56.44 per cent this time.

