Una residents made aware of voting right

Una, October 2

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manish Garg today presided over a meeting of Gram Sabha Jagran in Una as part of the statewide campaign to sensitise people about right to vote to build a strong democracy in the country.

The CEO said the Chief Election Commissioner had directed that the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti should be used to spread awareness among the voters to celebrate the Assembly elections as a festival of democracy.

Garg said the Constitution grants all adult citizens the right to vote and it was their moral duty to participate in the process.

