People perform asanas to mark Yoga Day

Dharamsala, June 21

Residents of Dharamsala displayed impressive collective harmony and wellness on the occasion of International Yoga Day, coming together in a celebration of health and wellness. Chants of Pranayama mantras echoed throughout the town in the early hours.

At the sports complex here, the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) organised a yoga session for schoolchildren and youth on one side of the complex, and the district administration held a yoga event for officials on the other, conveying the message that yoga should be an integral activity for people of all walks of life.

Admn holds event

International Yoga Day was celebrated at the district-level at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Indoor Stadium, Dharamsala, under the aegis of Ayush Department, Kangra. Kangra DC Hemraj Bairwa, the chief guest at the event, performed yoga asanas and exercises with officials. “The youth should inculcate yoga in their lives as it directs their mind and body towards right direction,” Bairwa said.

