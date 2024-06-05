People rejected traitors: Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

Una, June 4

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said people of the state have rejected the BJP’s politics of snatching power by force or money. Addressing mediapersons after the Congress candidates won on four of the six Assembly byelection seats in the state, he said the people’s verdict was in favour of the Congress.

Agnihotri said the entire country was anxious to know whether the voters from Himachal Pradesh would support those who believe in changing political parties to grab power or those who follow and live for one political ideology. He said Himachal Pradesh is a ‘Dev Bhoomi’ and people have taught a lesson to the “traitors”.

Agnihotri thanked the people of the state for supporting the Congress candidates. He expressed confidence that both, Rakesh Kalia and Vivek Sharma, who have been elected from Una district will work for the development of their constituency.

Reacting on the total rout of the Congress party on the four parliamentary seats, Agnihotri said the Congress party had to fight on two fronts and it was more important to give greater stability to the Congress government in the state. He said in the house of 68, the Congress needed just one more MLA to remain in the majority, but now they have 38 MLAs.

The Congress leader said the Speaker had accepted the resignation of three Independent MLAs and now the house has a strength of 65 MLAs, adding that the Congress was in a comfortable and stable condition.

Agnihotri said the BJP has weakened on the national front. He said the BJP claimed to win more than 400 seats, but the people have voted against its dictatorial style of functioning.

#BJP #Congress #Mukesh Agnihotri #Una