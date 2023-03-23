People should help police catch Amritpal: Lalpura

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 22

“People should help the police in apprehending Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is on the run for the past few days,” said Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairman, National Commission for Minorities (NCM), here today.

He said this while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a review meeting of the PM’s 15-point programme for minorities with the district administration.

Lalpura, however, refrained from speaking much on the current situation of Punjab.

He said the population of minorities in the district was just 1 per cent. “I am here to see how the PM’s 15-point programme for minorities is being implemented here. The programme aims to provide education, employment, housing and other basic facilities to the minorities,” he added.

Lalpura further said the commission ensured that there should not be any discrimination in the execution of the programme.

He instructed the district officials that the schemes being run for the welfare of minorities be widely publicised, so that people could take the benefit. He advised to constitute district and subdivisional-level committees to address the grievances of minorities.