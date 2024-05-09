People upset with it, BJP in panic mode: Rathore

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 8

Addressing a press conference here today, Kuldeep Rathore, AICC national spokesperson and Congress MLA, said the BJP was in panic after the first three phases of the Lok Sabha polls. The ruling party has got reports from the ground level that people were disenchanted with its 10-year rule at the Centre, so it was now indulging in divisive politics, he added.

Rathore said it was unfortunate that the Prime Minister of the country was making vague statements like losing ‘Mangalsutras’ in case the Congress was voted to power.

“The fact is that Mangalsutras have now gone far from the reach of common and poor people of the country. During the stint of the present BJP government, the gold prices have almost doubled. The gold was now hovering at prices above Rs 70,000 per 10 gm, which has taken it out of the reach of the common people,” he added.

Rathore said the BJP was not talking about its achievements in the last 10 years. The BJP should tell the people how many jobs have been generated for the youth during its rule, he added

In 2014, the BJP had promised to generate two crore jobs for the youth each year. However, instead of providing jobs the BJP had snatched jobs of thousands due to its faulty policies, he added.

Rathore alleged that the BJP was compromising democratic values by prosecuting the opposition leaders and toppling democratically-elected governments across the country.

In Himachal Pradesh, an attempt was made to topple the democratically-elected Congress government, but it failed. People of the state were against the toppling of government and it would impact the results of the Assembly bypolls, he said.

