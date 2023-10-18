People using caved-in Vikasnagar-Kasumpti road

Despite a ban, all types of vehicles, including two-wheelers, motorcycles and scooters, can be seen plying on the caved-in Vikasnagar-Kasumpti road throughout the day. People driving these vehicles not only put their own lives at risk, they also pose danger to the pedestrians. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and discourage people from driving vehicles on this road.

Pardeep Kumar, Kasumpti

Restore city roads damaged by rains on priority

Even two months after the rain disaster in the state, many roads in the city have not been restored to traffic. Commuters are finding it difficult to travel to certain places due to the damaged city roads. The authorities concerned must take note of the matter and get the broken roads repaired on priority.

Suchet Attri, Shimla

Police must devise plan to manage traffic in Shimla

The traffic problem in the city has worsened due to a large number of tourists coming in. A long traffic jam was recently witnessed on the Shoghi-Shimla road due to heavy influx of tourists. The authorities in the Police Department must come up with a plan to address the problem for the convenience of the commuters and residents.

Kriti Sharma, Shimla

