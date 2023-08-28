People who lost houses will be provided land: Mukesh Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 27

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today visited Dhar Dhangar village in Dehra area of Kangra district and met the families affected by landslides. About 50 families in Dhar Dhangar village have been left homeless after an entire hill faced landslide. Besides their houses, people have lost their land to the landslide.

The Deputy CM walked three km to reach the affected village. While interacting with the affected families, he said that the state government would go all out to help the people who lost their houses in monsoon. He said the state had suffered a loss of over Rs 8,000 crore due to monsoon and floods in the last one month and more than 300 people had lost their life. The state government was working round the clock to provide relief to the affected people.

Agnihotri said all people whose houses and lands had been lost to landslides would be provided alternative land by the government for construction of houses. Officials of the district administration have been directed to look for alternative land that can be allotted to affected residents of Dhar Dhangar village, he said.

After massive loss to the state during monsoon, the government was working on a policy for regulating the constructions in the state in consultation with the geologists, he said.

