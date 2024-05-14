People won’t forgive Congress rebels: Himachal Dy CM

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 13

Congress candidate Rakesh Kalia today filed his nomination papers for byelection to the Gagret Assembly seat. Kalia has been elected MLA twice, once from Chintpurni segment and then from 2012 to 2017 he represented the Gagret Assembly segment. His wife Renu Kalia also filed her nomination papers as a covering candidate.

In the 2017 elections, Rakesh Kalia had lost elections to Rajesh Thakur of the BJP and in the 2022 elections, the Congress selected Chaitanya Sharma as its candidate. In revolt, Rakesh Kalia joined the BJP and campaigned against Chaitanya Sharma. However, when the BJP gave the by-election ticket to Chaitanya Sharma, Kalia re-joined the Congress.

After Kalia filed his the nomination papers, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri addressed a public meeting in his support. He said the Congress was getting a massive support for the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-elections. He said the people would not forgive the Congress rebels who cross voted during the Rajya Sabha elections.

