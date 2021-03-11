People's fear on tribal status to Sirmaur allayed

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 27

While the Hattee community is hopeful of the trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district being declared ‘tribal’, a section of people aired their resentment against it fearing that the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would no longer be applicable.

The Dalit Shoshan Mukti Morcha in Sirmaur said the trans-Giri area registered a large number of cases of atrocities owing to its backwardness and feared that this Act would not be applicable if the area is declared tribal.

Figures secured from the district administration revealed that as many as 16 cases of atrocities were registered under this Act in 2020 in Sirmaur district while 21 cases were registered in 2021 and four cases have been registered till now under this Act.

Ami Chand Kamal, who heads the Kendriya Hattee Committee, which is pursuing the issue of grant of tribal status to the trans-Giri area, however, allayed their fear and said, “There are about 10 crore tribals in the country hailing from different castes who have not been denied any benefit available under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He added that, “Apart from the additional reservation of seven per cent in jobs, grant of tribal status would enhance the budget under the tribal sub-plan from five to seven per cent in the state. A special financial package can also be made available from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on the basis of the area’s backwardness which would help in the area’s development.”