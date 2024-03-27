‘Personal Excellence’ programme for HPCL officials at IIM-Sirmaur

Nahan, March 26
The Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur, conducted a 2-day Management Development Programme (MDP) on the topic ‘Personal Excellence’ for officials of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited from March 22 to 23.
The programme was specifically designed for officials of the Green R&D Centre and was aimed at enhancing managerial skills. HPCL Green R&D Centre Executive Director VK Maheshwari inaugurated the session. J Mahesh from the HR Department was also present for the inauguration. IIM-Sirmaur Professors Parijat Lanke and Advaita Rajendra facilitated the sessions. The process of co-learning with the participants involved a series of sessions focused on understanding strengths, team dynamics, and mindfulness techniques such as the ‘raisin exercise’.
The programme emphasised the value of working within teams and provided perspectives on personal excellence tailored to R&D professionals.
MDP chairperson Shashi Kant Srivastava said, “We look forward to an enduring relationship with HPCL.”
