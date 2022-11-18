PET scan facility available in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 17

Atulaya Healthcare has started a PET scan facility in Shimla. It’s the first such facility in the state, and cancer patients now will not need to go Chandigarh for a PET scan.

According to Atulaya Healthcare officials, the facility is a fully integrated diagnostic centre offering radiology, pathology and PET scan services. “This facility will serve residents of Shimla and nearby towns and villages. Atulaya Healthcare aims to set up 70 new collection centres to serve the Shimla region. Our aim is to provide high quality health services at affordable prices,” said Atulaya Healthcare Director Anuj Gupta.

He said that Atulaya Healthcare Centres were well equipped with the latest MRI, CT scan, Ultrasonography, Digital X Ray, Digital Mammography and CT Angiography facilities. “The labs provide all diagnostic test reports within a quick turnaround time of 8 to 12 hours after receiving samples. Home collection services are also available for patients,” he added.

He said that efforts were on to install a PET scan facility at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) as well.

#cancer #Shimla