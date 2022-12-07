PGI Chandigarh doctor Ashok Garg gets gold medal in retinopathy of prematurity

Hamirpur, December 6,
Dr Ashok Garg of the PGI, Chandigarh, has been honoured with a gold medal in retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) by the National Neurology Forum (NFF).
The citation was also conferred on him by the forum in Kolkata on December 4 in NEOCON-22. The three-day conclave began from December 2. Over 100 doctors participated in it and presented their research papers. Dr Garg is working in Department of Neurology in the PGI, Chandigarh
Dr Garg did his schooling from Him Academy Public School here and his father KK Garg had retired from the Education Department as Deputy Director while his mother is a housewife.
Dr Garg said he was awarded the gold medal for his research on RoP. He said the RoP was a disease that occurred in infants, some time even before the birth of a child, and led to permanent blindness if not diagnosed at an early stage. He said his research was on the cure and remedies of the disease for which he was awarded the medal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind
AAP wins 36 seats, BJP 32 and Congress 4
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to tame inflation
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lendin...
PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive
Was speaking to media ahead of the session's start