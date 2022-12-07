PGI Chandigarh doctor Ashok Garg gets gold medal in retinopathy of prematurity

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 6,

Dr Ashok Garg of the PGI, Chandigarh, has been honoured with a gold medal in retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) by the National Neurology Forum (NFF).

The citation was also conferred on him by the forum in Kolkata on December 4 in NEOCON-22. The three-day conclave began from December 2. Over 100 doctors participated in it and presented their research papers. Dr Garg is working in Department of Neurology in the PGI, Chandigarh

Dr Garg did his schooling from Him Academy Public School here and his father KK Garg had retired from the Education Department as Deputy Director while his mother is a housewife.

Dr Garg said he was awarded the gold medal for his research on RoP. He said the RoP was a disease that occurred in infants, some time even before the birth of a child, and led to permanent blindness if not diagnosed at an early stage. He said his research was on the cure and remedies of the disease for which he was awarded the medal.

