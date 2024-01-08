 Pharma companies to adopt WHO norms : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Pharma companies to adopt WHO norms

Pharma companies to adopt WHO norms

Firms with more than Rs 250 crore annual turnover to follow revised GMPs within six months

Pharma companies to adopt WHO norms


Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, January 7

In a move aimed at ensuring quality production of drugs, pharmaceutical companies having an annual turnover of over Rs 250 crore will have to adopt revised good manufacturing practices (GMPs) within six months while the small and medium manufacturers have been given a year's time to adopt the same.

MSMEs seek more time

  • The small and medium manufacturers have been given a year's time to adopt the adopt revised good manufacturing practices but they are seeking extension of the time
  • Rajesh Gupta, president, HDMA, said: "The government should extend the timeline for the MSMEs to three years as the requisite modifications will require an overhaul of the operational units involving big investment"
  • Majority of the MSMEs were already reeling under the liability of loans and availing additional loans would be time consuming. The association fears it will lead to closure of several small units

Erring units to invite penalty

  • Those failing to comply with the modifications, which will bring the units on a par with the World Health Organisation's standards, will face suspension of their licence or a penalty
  • The norms have been implemented after notification of the revised Schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act on December 28 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The latter have, however, sought extension of the time given the investment involved and their current debt liabilities. Those failing to comply with the modifications, which will bring the units on par with the World Health Organisation's standards, will face suspension of their licence or a penalty. The norms have been implemented after notification of the revised Schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act on December 28 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The step aims to tighten the noose around drug manufacturers after several deaths were reported abroad due to consumption of spurious drugs.

The Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association (HDMA), while sharing the government's concern on ensuring quality drugs manufacturing, said it would be a major challenge for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to incorporate the slew of changes in a running unit within a year.

Rajesh Gupta, president, HDMA, said: "The government should extend the timeline for the MSMEs to three years as the requisite modifications will require an overhaul of the operational units involving an investment ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore."

He added that majority of the MSMEs were already reeling under the liability of loans and availing additional loans would be time-consuming. The association fears it will lead to closure of several small units. The industry also resented that though the ministry had adopted global standards while amending the Schedule M, instead of introducing guidelines they have incorporated a rule making it a more stringent provision.

The manufacturers will be required to incorporate major changes like introducing pharmaceutical quality system, quality risk management, product quality review, qualification and validation of equipment, change control management, self-inspection and quality audit team, suppliers audit and approval, stability studies as per recommended climate condition, validation of GMP-related computerised system, etc.,

Issues like inappropriate documentation, which included improper record of testing of drug batches, lack of maintenance of the machinery, including its timely validation, non-functional air handling units and dysfunctional lab equipment, lack of self-assessment, absence of internal product quality review, faulty designs of manufacturing and testing, etc. have been raised by the drug regulators in the risk-based assessments.

As many as 60 pharmaceutical units, including eight labs, have been issued stop-manufacturing orders either fully or partially or of certain products in the three phases of risk-based joint inspections conducted so far.

Deputy Drugs Controller Manish Kapoor said they would seek data of all pharmaceutical units to ascertain their compliance within the stipulated time period.

There are about 650 pharmaceutical units in the state with at least 70 per cent being MSME. More than 200 of them are approved by WHO and the USFDA. Every third medicine sold nationally is manufactured in Himachal.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Row erupts over Maldives minister’s remarks on PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit; celebrities react

2
Punjab

Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather

3
World

Maldives suspends 3 deputy ministers after India strongly raises issue of derogatory remarks against PM Modi

4
Punjab

40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds from different countries arrive at Harike wetland in Punjab

5
Punjab

Weeks after Partap Bajwa’s ‘own stage’ remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

6
J & K

IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil in Ladakh

7
Himachal

Two Rajasthan tourists killed, another injured in road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

8
Chandigarh

Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab and Haryana

9
Business

M-cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms decline by Rs 57,408 crore; TCS, HDFC Bank major laggards

10
Delhi

Delhi in grip of cold wave, winter vacation extended for students up to Class 5

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

PM: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws

PM Modi: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws

Modi says instead of ‘danda’, police now need to work with ‘...

We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in LS polls: Nadda

We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief leaves the door ajar for alliance in Punjab

‘INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP’

INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP: JP Nadda

Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president, Bharatiya janata pa...

For first time, IAF’s C-130J aircraft carries out night landing at Kargil

For first time, IAF’s C-130J aircraft carries out night landing at Kargil

138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name

138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name

Kangra settlement office rejects 100 claims


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Winged guests’ count declining at Punjab’s Harike wetland

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Uncertainty looms large over Aman Arora to be chief guest at Republic Day function

Advisory issued for elderly, kids

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

Schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till January 14

Fog continues to hit flight schedule

PGI to expedite work on Sarangpur centre

Cold wave: Fog derails rail traffic, delays 22 Delhi-bound trains

Cold wave: Fog derails rail traffic, delays 22 Delhi-bound trains

Winter vacation for primary classes extended till Jan 12

Delhiites express delight over consecration of Ram Temple

Rajya sabha polls:c Court allows jailed AAP leader to visit returning officer

2 members of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Déjà vu in Jalandhar: Ustad Nishat Khan on his Harivallabh debut in 1974

Jalandhar DSP's murder: Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur resident beaten to death over rivalry, 11 booked

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Bizman duped of Rs 30 lakh, three booked

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC instructs caretakers to not leave cattle unattended

Lohri dedicated to newborn girl child celebrated