Pharma unit owner sent to judicial remand

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 26

A Nalagarh court today remanded Rajni Bhargava, proprietor, Cyper Pharmaceuticals, Baddi, in judicial custody till June 7.

A team of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) had arrested under Section 18(A)(1) read with Section 17 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act here earlier this week for manufacturing spurious drugs.

“A team of four drug inspectors had inspected the premises of Cyper Pharmaceuticals, where printed packaging material of various other firms was found along with some spurious drugs,” said State Drugs Controller Navneet Marwaha. The firm was sealed in March and it was directed to stop drug manufacturing. — TNS