Pharma veteran nominated to IIIT Advisory Council

Our Correspondent

Una, November 13

Rajesh Srivastava, a pharma sector veteran and former CEO of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, has been nominated as member of the Institute Advisory Council of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una. Jubilant Life Sciences has manufacturing sites in USA, China and Europe. Srivastava is the second member to be nominated after Lt Gen Rajesh Pant, former National Cyber Security Coordinator.

According to a press release by IIIT Director S Selvakumar, Srivastava has an illustrious career in pharmacology sector spanning over 35 years, which will play a pivotal role, keeping in view the upcoming bulk drug park in Haroli sub-division of Una district. He has also led global giants in agrochemicals besides nutraceuticals.

Ravi Sharma, the chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIIT Una, said Srivastava’s knowledge and leadership experience make him a valuable addition to the council, aligning with the institute’s commitment to excellence in technology, education and research.

