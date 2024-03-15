 Solan: Pharmaceutical units having dual licences face the heat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Solan: Pharmaceutical units having dual licences face the heat

Solan: Pharmaceutical units having dual licences face the heat

58 companies identified by the Drugs Control Administration, Baddi

Solan: Pharmaceutical units having dual licences face the heat


Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 14

Pharmaceutical units having dual licences availed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and under Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will have to surrender one licence as per the recent directions of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

As many as 58 pharmaceutical companies have been identified by the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Baddi, which are having dual licences. Its report was submitted by the DCA to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), who had sought the report in February after directing the state authorities that a manufacturing facility approved for drugs should not be used for manufacturing any other product.

This has caused panic among the manufacturers as they have invested crores in setting up both the facilities.

The Himachal Drugs Manufacturers Association (HDMA) has represented its case before the State Drugs Controller after they drew a list of 58 such units.

The association stated that these manufacturers had set up dual facilities after they were permitted by the DCGI as per a notification issued on March 1, 2007.

“The conclusion to permit dual licencing had been drawn from the 37th Drugs Consultative Committee meeting which had stated that there was no harm in allowing products similar in nature to be manufactured in existing facilities to utilize spare capacity.” observed Dr Rajesh Gupta, president, HDMA.

“Following this, dual licences were granted for manufacturing nutraceuticals and drugs in the same premises,” he said.

The association also stated this permission was, however, contrary to Schedule M of Good Manufacturing Practices and requirement of premises that no other manufacturing activity shall be undertaken and the premises should be exclusively used for production of drugs in units prior to December 11, 2001.

“Since two contrary views are expressed in these orders and rules, we have requested the DCGI to look into the matter and devise uniform guidelines,”said Dr Rajesh Gupta.

“No one among the these units is a law violator as they manufactured both products following the decision of an apex body taken in 2007 as it was noted that food supplements do not pose any risk to the drug manufacturing on a premises.

Following GMP ensures that there is neither a mix-up nor a contamination of products,” added Gupta.

The DCGI has referred to a case of National Human Rights Commission where questions had been raised over lack of regulation over nutraceutical manufacturing units.

The association, however, pointed out that case proceedings do not recommend disallowing dual licences.

Since huge investment has been made by the units for fulfilling the requirements, a sudden closure will cause financial losses and could lead to job losses.

Consumers would also face disruption of the supply of essential products like drugs and food supplements.

The association has demanded withdrawal of the directions to avert losses to the industry.

Were permitted by DCGI

  • The Himachal Drugs Manufacturers Association (HDMA) has represented its case before the State Drugs Controller after they drew a list of 58 such units.
  • The association stated that these manufacturers had set up dual facilities after they were permitted by the DCGI as per a notification issued on March 1, 2007.

Dual licenses granted

The conclusion to permit dual licencing had been drawn from the 37th Drugs Consultative Committee meeting which had stated that there was no harm in allowing products similar in nature to be manufactured in existing facilities to utilize spare capacity. Following this, dual licences were granted for manufacturing nutraceuticals and drugs in the same premises. — Dr Rajesh Gupta, HDMA president

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baddi #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP releases first list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 Cabinet ministers

2
Punjab

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

3
India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', admitted to hospital

4
India

Election Commission releases electoral bond data; billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers

5
Patiala

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

6
Punjab

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

7
India

SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients

8
Punjab

Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt

9
India

Central Government blocks 18 OTT platforms for publishing vulgar content

10
India

‘Position unchanged’: New Zealand after Canada protests remarks on Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Electoral bonds case: Supreme Court tells its registrar (judicial) to ensure data filed by EC before it in sealed cover is scanned, digitised

Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it

A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...

CAA: Supreme Court to hear pleas for stay on implementation of Citizenship Amendment Rules

Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO, faces allegation of sexual assault

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...

Punjab Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal likely to join AAP, may be fielded from Hoshiarpur

Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP

Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...

Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang

Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang

2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them


Cities

View All

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Pak, Afghan Hindu-Sikh families find ray of hope after new CAA law

2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Purohit hits back at Mayor over free water

Banwari Lal Purohit hits back at Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor over free water

Sleep apnea cases rising in youth

Chandigarh to replace 100 diesel buses with electric ones

Chandigarh: BJP attacks AAP’s Ahluwalia, terms him as ‘Super Mayor’

Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor launches project to boost water supply in Maloya

Heavy force deployed, traffic hit as farmers arrive for mahapanchayat

Heavy force deployed, traffic hit as farmers arrive for mahapanchayat

Kejri takes ED to court over excise case summons

Refugees protest near CM’s home, seek apology for ‘anti-CAA’ remarks

Teenager’s wild drive kills one, injures nine in Ghazipur market

CAA dangerous for country’s security: CM

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

1 more accused nabbed in housing grant scam

Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Cancer makes woman farmer switch to organic farming

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments