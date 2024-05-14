Shillai: Ayurvedic pharmacy officer gives timely CPR, saves hawker’s life

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 13

In a remarkable display of quick thinking and medical expertise, Rajesh Thakur, an Ayurvedic pharmacy officer at the Ayush Health and Wellness Centre in Panog of Shillai subdivision, saved the life of a hawker, Binda Hasan, who suffered a heart attack in public.

Binda Hasan, a resident of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, had just alighted from a bus at Panog after a day’s work when he suddenly collapsed on the road, apparently due to a heart attack.

Acting swiftly, bystanders contacted Ayurvedic healthcare centre at Panog for immediate assistance.

Rajesh Thakur, reached the spot along with his colleague Yash Pojta.

Rajesh recognised the signs of a heart attack and immediately administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to Hasan. Thakur’s timely intervention helped revive Hasan after which emergency medications were administered promptly.

Recognising that Hasan required urgent medical attention beyond what local facilities could provide, Thakur and Pojta arranged for his transportation to a big hospital by paying from their pocket.

After contacting Hasan’s family in Uttar Pradesh, he was admitted to Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in Delhi. Experts at the hospital conducted several tests, including an ECG, confirming that Hasan had indeed suffered two heart attacks.

Medical professionals credited the prompt CPR administered by the Ayurvedic pharmacy officials for saving Hasan’s life, adding that without immediate intervention, the outcome could have been tragic.

The area people are all praise for Rajesh Thakur and Yash Pojta for their timely intervention that helped save Hasan’s life.

