Pharmacy workshop in Kullu on Nov 27

Kullu, November 24
A pharmacy workshop will be held in Dev Sadan here on Sunday, said Kullu Drug Dealers Association president Rishabh Kalia here today.
He said the event would be held under the state Pharmacy Council and the state Drug Dealers Association.
Kalia said it was mandatory for every pharmacist to attend two workshops in five years. He added, “If a pharmacist fails to do so, his registration is cancelled and the state Pharmacy Council does not give him the certificate.”
