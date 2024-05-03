Shoolini University PhD scholar bags award at national symposium in PU

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 2

Arun Kumar, a PhD student from the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Shoolini University, won the American Chemical Society (ACS) Medicinal Chemistry best poster award and a cash prize at the national symposium RABMC-2024 (Recent Advances in Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry).

The event was organised at Panjab University by eight institutes, including IISER, PEC and IIT-Ropar. Arun is working in heterocyclic compounds for drug discovery in cancer therapy.

