Phones of Sirmaur boy, friends to be sent for forensic analysis

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 1

The district police will send the mobile phones of 17-year-old Abhishek, whose body was found near Kasumpti police post, and friends for forensic analysis.

A high drama was witnessed on Saturday last week when the body of Abhishek, a resident of Sirmaur district, was found a few metres away from the Kasumpti police post. He had gone missing around a month ago. An SIT headed by Sunil Negi, Assistant SP, Shimla, is probing into the case and will submit its report within a week.

Negi said, “In the postmortem report, ligature marks were found on the neck of the deceased. Another report on whether any poisonous or intoxicant substance was present in the body or not will come soon. We have scrutinized the details of calls, messages and social media usage of Abhishek and sent these for forensic analysis. The mobile phones of Abhishek, his girlfriend and other friends will be sent to the Forensic Science Lab for examination. We will try to retrieve deleted messages.”